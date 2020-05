Ξέσπασμα Καντέρ: «Συλλαμβάνουν ρεπόρτερ και ο δολοφόνος του Φλόιντ κυκλοφορεί ελεύθερος»

Are you freaking kidding me?



State police in Minnesota arresting @CNN reporter @OmarJimenez while he’s on air



Meanwhile, the cop who murdered #GeorgeFloyd continues to walk free.



They arrested a @CNN reporter before the killers of #GeorgeFloyd



🤦🏻‍♂️ 🤦🏻‍♂️



