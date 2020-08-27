Κέιτι Πέρι & Ορλάντο Μπλουμ: Ήρθε στον κόσμο η κόρη τους
Η ανακοίνωση του ζευγαριού στα social media και το μήνυμά τους ως πρεσβευτές καλής θέλησης της Unicef
«Καλώς ήρθες στον κόσμο Daisy Dove Bloom! Πλημμυρίζουμε από αγάπη καθώς η κόρη μας γεννήθηκε με υγιής και με ασφάλεια. Ξέρουμε όμως πως είμαστε πολύ τυχεροί καθώς δεν μπορούν όλοι να έχουν την τόσο όμορφη εμπειρία που είχαμε εμείς.
Κοινότητες σε όλο τον κόσμο εξακολουθούν να αντιμετωπίζουν έλλειψη εργαζομένων στον τομέα της υγείας και κάθε 11 δευτερόλεπτα μια έγκυος γυναίκα ή ένα νεογέννητο πεθαίνει, κυρίως από επιπλοκές. Δεδομένου ότι με την πανδημία του COVID-19 κινδυνεύουν πολύ περισσότερες νεογέννητες ζωές λόγω της αυξημένης έλλειψης πρόσβασης σε νερό, σαπούνι, εμβόλια και φάρμακα που προλαμβάνουν ασθένειες ως γονείς νεογέννητου σπάει η καρδιά μας και είμαστε στο πλευρό των γονιών που πασχίζουν να τα βγάλουν πέρα περισσότερο από ποτέ.
⠀
«Ως πρεσβευτές καλής θέλησης της Unisef ξέρουμε ότι η Unicef είναι εκεί και κάνει ότι είναι δυνατόν για να βοηθήσει τις ετοιμόγεννες γυναίκες ώστε να έχουν πρόσβαση σε μια ασφαλή γέννα. Εχουμε ανοίξει μια σελίδα για δωρεές για να γιορτάσουμε τη γέννηση της κόρης μας.
Με τη δωρεά σας, υποστηρίζετε ένα ασφαλές ξεκίνημα στη ζωή και επαναπροσδιορίζετε έναν υγιέστερο κόσμο για κάθε παιδί. Ελπίζουμε στην γενναιοδωρία σας.
Με ευγνωμοσύνη⠀
⠀
Kέιτι & Ορλάντο».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy.— UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 27, 2020
“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."
I really love that they made the announcement this way and wish more people were understanding of the fact that it's intentional to raise awareness to this important organization. Both Katy and Orlando are UNICEF Ambassadors, they're bringing Daisy into the world with compassion.— jessica | i want auroras and sad prose (@melodiousghost) August 27, 2020
