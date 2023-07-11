Πέθανε σε ηλικία 48 ετών ο ηθοποιός Τζέφρι Κάρλσον που υποδύθηκε τον πρώτο ρόλο τρανς σε τηλεοπτική σειρά
Πέθανε σε ηλικία 48 ετών ο ηθοποιός Τζέφρι Κάρλσον που υποδύθηκε τον πρώτο ρόλο τρανς σε τηλεοπτική σειρά

O 48χρονος ηθοποιός είχε πρωταγωνιστήσει στη σειρά του 2006, «All My Children»

Σε ηλικία 48 ετών «έφυγε» από τη ζωή ο ηθοποίος Τζέφρι Κάρλσον, ο οποίος έγινε γνωστός επειδή υποδύθηκε τον πρώτο ρόλο τρανς σε τηλεοπτική σειρά.

Τον θάνατό του ανακοίνωσαν οι εκπρόσωποί του λέγοντας «είμαστε λυπημένοι από την είδηση του θανάτου ενός επί μακρόν πελάτη μας, του Τζέφρι Κάρλσον. Για την ώρα δεν έχουμε περισσότερες πληροφορίες και παρακαλούμε να γίνει σεβαστή η ανάγκη της οικογένειας για ιδιωτικότητα».



Ο Κάρλσον είχε πρωταγωνιστήσει στη σειρά «All My Children» το 2006 υποδυόμενος τον Βρετανό ροκ σταρ Ζάρφ που είχε κάνει τη «μετάβαση» και στη συνέχεια έγινε γνωστός ο Ζόε.

«Ο πανέμορφος, λαμπρός, εξαιρετικά ταλαντούχος αδερφός μου Τζέφρι Κάρλσον πήγε να βρει στον ουρανό τον αδερφό μας Γκρέγκορι. Δεν μπορώ να δεχθώ αυτό που έχει συμβεί. Αυτό που ξέρω είναι ότι θα θυμάμαι για πάντα τα γέλια μας και την βαθιά αγάπη που είχαμε ο ένας για τον άλλο» έγραψε η αδελφή του 48χρονου ηθοποιού.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχουν γινεί γνωστές περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για τις συνθήκες θανάτου του 48χρονου ηθοποιού με την αστυνομία του Σικάγο να ανακοινώνει ότι «περιπολικό έφτασε στις 12 το μεσημέρι της 6ης Ιουλίου στο σημείο που εντοπίστηκε η σορός του. Η τελευταία φορά που εθεάθη ήταν στις 3 Ιουλίου. Βρήκαμε έναν 48χρονο άνδρα χωρίς τις αισθήσεις του. Το θύμα πήρε τα φάρμακά του μαζί με αλκοόλ».

