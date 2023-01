Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ: Ποια είναι η περιουσία της πολυβραβευμένης ηθοποιού

All FIVE of Cate Blanchett’s Best Actress Oscar nominations are from her performances in films where she’s played the titular role:



- Elizabeth (1998)

- Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

- Blue Jasmine (2013 Best Actress Winner)

- Carol (2015)

- TÁR (2022)