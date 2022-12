Σιλβέστερ Σταλόνε: Ψάχνει για αγοραστές - Πουλάει την έπαυλή του στο Λος Άντζελες

Sylvester Stallone has listed his Hidden Hills, California home for $22.5 million.



• 10,500 square feet

• 4 bed, 8 bath

• Pool, gym, and movie theater



The house also has a four-stable barn and riding area for horses.



He bought the home for $18.2 million just 9 months ago. pic.twitter.com/BvypG8Obh6