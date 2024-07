EURO 2024 - Ισπανία: Η κατάρα που καλείται να ξορκίσει απέναντι στη Γερμανία

Spain have NEVER won against the host team in a knockout match in the Euros or the World Cup:



1934 - Italy ❌

1950 - Brazil ❌

1980 - Italy ❌

1984 - France ❌

1988 - Germany ❌

1996 - England ❌

2002 - Korea ❌

2004 - Portugal ❌

2018 - Russia ❌



They face Germany on Friday