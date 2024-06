Euro 2024 - Σκωτία: Τιμωρήθηκε με δύο αγωνιστικές ο Πορτέους

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | UEFA have banned Scotland defender Ryan Porteous for 2 games at #EURO2024 after his red card vs Germany.



It has been deemed as 'serious rough play', reports @SkySportsNews. pic.twitter.com/OqgoTScWAs