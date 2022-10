Η SKY express “BRAND OF THE YEAR” στα Peak Performance Marketing Awards

Κλείσιμο

GOLD, Best International CampaignGOLD, Best Use of TechnologyGOLD, Best Performance in Travel & TourismGOLD, Best Media Efficiency StrategySILVER, Best Modern Search CampaignSILVER, Best Sales CampaignSILVER, Best Use of Video for Performance PurposesBRONZE, Most Innovative CampaignPlatinum Award, Growth & Innovation in Performance Marketing.